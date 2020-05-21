Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha CM holds meeting over kharif cultivation ahead of monsoon

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-05-2020 16:29 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 16:29 IST
Maha CM holds meeting over kharif cultivation ahead of monsoon

Ahead of the monsoon, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray held a meeting on Thursday to take stock of the preparedness for kharif cultivation in the state. During the meeting, officials said that the monsoon is set to arrive in Maharashtra on June 18 and the total kharif area in the state is 140.11 lakh hectares.

Of the 140.11 lakh hectares, soybean and cotton will cultivated on 82 lakh hectares, which is 60 per cent of the total kharif area, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said in a statement. During the meeting, the officials said that during the lockdown, 9,68,550 quintal fruits and vegetables were directly sold online, for which 3,212 centers had been set up.

For the kharif season, the total quantum of seeds needed is 17.01 lakh quintal, of which 54,000 metric tonnes of seeds are being provided to farmers by adhering to social distancing norms. The cotton produced in the state is 410 lakh quintal, of which 344 lakh quintal cotton has been procured so far. The remaining part will be purchased by June 20, the statement said.

As many as 163 cotton procurement centres are functioning and directives have been given for procurement of 2 lakh quintals everyday, it said. Under the state government's Mahatma Jyotirao Phule farm loan waiver scheme, out of the 32 lakh account holders, the loan waiver amount of Rs 12,000 crore has been deposited into 19 lakh accounts, the statement said.

Due to the shortage of funds, Rs 8,100 crore are yet to be given to 11.12 lakh accounts, the officials said during the meeting. Speaking at the meeting through video-conferencing, Thackeray said the government was following up with the RBI about crop loan to farmers.

He assured that farmers will be looked after well in the trying times of COVID-19 pandemic. Focus should be on the quality crop produced, which can be exported in large numbers. Post COVID-19, there would be lot of changes and the agriculture sector will have an important role to play, he said.

"Our government will soon complete six months in office. We presented a good budget. However, soon after that we were engulfed in the coronavirus pandemic. The country's economy is under grave threat," he said..

TRENDING

Fast & Furious 9: Release date, cast revealed, Fast & Furious 10 possible in 2022

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Movie producer talks on development & Johnny Depp’s returning

Siyaram's organises Textile Mahakumbh to discuss future of retail biz

Frozen 3 on Elsa’s love, Anna-Kristoff wedding, movie to have ‘best storyline’

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

One in six Spanish children depressed during pandemic - survey

Nearly one in six Spanish children have felt regularly depressed during the coronavirus crisis, with those from poorer backgrounds suffering worse, a charity said on Thursday.Spain has had one of the worlds strictest lockdowns, including ke...

COVID-19: Pakistan's Punjab province to reopen 544 shrines for visitors

Pakistans Punjab province government will reopen shrines for visitors after easing the lockdown imposed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus that has claimed more than 1,000 lives in the country, according to a media report. The proposa...

181 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in Uttar Pradesh, total climbs to 5,356

Uttar Pradesh reported 181 fresh COVID-19 cases on Thursday, taking the total number of coronavirus cases to 5,356 while 127 people have died of the disease so far, officials said. Many of the fresh COVID-19 cases were attributed by offic...

Migrant children battle heat, hunger – and the long journey homeward

An infant crying of thirst or maybe hunger, an exhausted boy asleep over a strolley dragged by his mother, two sisters trying in vain to shield their little brother from the scorching sun with a flimsy gamcha. As Indias migrant crisis conti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020