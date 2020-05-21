Left Menu
Kangra administration launches web portal for early detection of COVID-19 cases

PTI | Dharamsala | Updated: 21-05-2020 16:51 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 16:51 IST
The Kangra district administration launched a web portal on Thursday to help in early detection of COVID-19 cases and boost efforts to fight the disease, officials said. The ENDCOVID portal, hosted on the link https://endcovidkangra.com, will help detect persons with influenza-like illness (ILI) in a timely manner, Deputy Commissioner Rakesh Prajapati said

ILI is considered to be symptomatically indicative of COVID-19. Hence it becomes important to trace, track and treat persons with such symptoms, he said, adding the ENDCOVID service provides an option to a citizen who feels symptoms of cold, cough, fever or shortness of breath to report it to the district administration through a simple application on the portal

"Once the application is received by the district administration, it will be shared with the Health Department. A team of the Health Department will contact the applicant and ascertain the possibility of COVID-19. In case of suspicion of COVID-19, sampling and testing of the applicant shall be done," Prajapati said.

