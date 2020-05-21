Western Ghats: Maha wants 2,092 villages included in eco-zone

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday sought inclusion of 2,092 villages in the eco-sensitive zone of the Western Ghats where development will be restricted. Thackeray made the demand during a video conference with Union environment minister Prakash Javdekar on the finalisation of the eco-sensitive zone, an official statement said here.

Chief Ministers of Karnataka and Goa and senior officials from Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat also took part in the meeting. The National Green Tribunal has directed the Ministry of Environment and Forests to submit a report on the finalisation of theeco-sensitive zonein theWestern Ghats.

The region, which covers the coastal Konkan area of Maharashtra, is one of the richest biodiversity areas and needs to be conserved, the tribunal had said. Thackeray said his government wanted to protect the environment while achieving development. Maharashtra wanted the eco-sensitive zone to be protected, he added.

After the finalisation of eco-sensitive zone, hydro- power projects and certain industries will be allowed in such areas with some restrictions while mining, thermal power projects and big construction projects will not be allowed, the statement said..