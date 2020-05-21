Left Menu
LG asks DDA for moratorium on lease rent, licence fee; writes to Kejriwal for panel to help people

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2020 19:18 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 19:18 IST
Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal wrote to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday for a committee to help people and businesses in these "tough times" and asked DDA to explore measures for a moratorium on instalments, lease rent and licence fee. According to a statement, the lieutenant governor said most sections of the society were facing challenges in cash flow management, making it difficult to pay instalments, allotment money, EMDs (earnest money deposit), lease rent and license fees among others.

"Lt Governor advised DDA to explore measures for moratorium on payments so that EMD is not forfeited and allotment is not cancelled in this time of distress," it said. Baijal also happens to be the chairman of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA). He directed the Delhi Home Department to take steps to explore the possibility of an automatic extension of the validity of licences for various categories like hotels, restaurants, guest houses and swimming pools which expired after March 1. The lieutenant governor has also written to the DDA, police and the municipal corporations to take measures proactively to ameliorate the sufferings of the people and the businesses.

The LG wrote to Kejriwal that a panel headed by the industries commissioner should be constituted to comprehensively analyse and suggest measures to help people and businesses in "these tough times", with special focus on protection of interests of labours, sources said. He advised DDA to use planning tools to stimulate the business environment by attracting investments and focusing on sectoral revival, the statement said. To instil confidence in the public, all ongoing and pending public projects of DDA may be given impetus and maximum public services should be made available online, Baijal said in his letter.

"Dwarka, Narela and Rohini sub-cities can be revamped with focus on attracting investment in commercial, IT, and educational sectors through meticulous planning with special focus on vacant land pieces as low hanging fruits," the LG wrote. Baijal has asked DDA to galvanise the implementation of PM-UDAY (Unauthorized Colonies in Delhi Awas Adhikar Yojna), in situ slum redevelopment, land pooling policy and transit-oriented development.

In his letter to the local bodies, the LG said ongoing pending processes related to property tax, conversion charges for allowing commercial activities on mixed land use, parking and mutation among others should be expeditiously completed. The LG stated that while adopting these measures and undertaking day-to-day activities relating to sanitation, de-silting of drains and containment of vector-borne diseases, ULBs will strictly abide by all health advisories and guidelines of the central government.

