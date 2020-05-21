In highest single-day spike, HP's Hamirpur records 16 fresh COVID-19 cases

Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur recorded the highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases on Thursday, with 16 fresh cases taking the district's tally to 31, a senior official said. It is also the biggest jump in cases reported by a district in the state.

Majority of the 16 patients had returned from Mumbai on a special train on May 18. They were placed under institutional quarantine at different places, Deputy Commissioner Harikesh Meena said. Three of the patients have been shifted to RCH, Bhota, while the rest have been admitted to COVID-19 centres of Dugha and Hamirpur, he added.

There are 26 active COVID-19 cases in the district. While four patients have recovered, one has died..