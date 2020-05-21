Left Menu
Development News Edition

Odisha sends back over 26,000 migrant 'guest workers' to their states

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 21-05-2020 20:46 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 20:46 IST
Odisha sends back over 26,000 migrant 'guest workers' to their states

Out of about 90,000 migrant workers stranded in Odisha due to pandemic-induced lockdown, the state government has so far send back over 26,000 guest workers to their respective states, official sources said. The migrant labourers, described as guest workers by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, were lodged in temporary camps where they were provided free food and medicines during the three phases of the lockdown.

After inter-state movements were allowed relaxing shutdown norms, the migrants from other states here were send back to their native places in phases through trains and buses, an official said. The state government through district administration facilitated movement of 26,621 migrant workers from Odisha for their return to the home states.

The returnees are mostly from West Bengal (6250), Chhattisgarh (3550), Bihar (3600), Jharkhand (7100), Rajasthan (1000), Uttar Pradesh (1800), Madhya Pradesh (915), Andhra Pradesh (960), Telengana (550), Maharastra (350) and Manipur (38). Before sending them back, buses were sanitised, the official said, adding the guest workers were explained the need of social distancing and use of masks.

Water bottles, mface masks, dry food/food packets were distributed among the returnees before they started homeward journey. While mineral rich Sundargarh district tops the list of sending back guest workers at 6620, it was followed by Khurdha (4400), Bolangir (1120), Bhadrak (750), Kalahandi (1110), Malkangiri (760), Angul (880), Rayagada (1300) and Bargarh (800).

A Shramik special train from Sambalpur left for Kanpur Wednesday carrying 1,068 adult migrant workers and 50 children from Uttar Pradesh, stranded in Odisha. Collectors of 17 districts like Kalahandi, Sundargargh, Baragarh, Nawarangpur, Malkangiri, Nayagarh, Kandhamal, Sonepur, Balangir, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Boudh, Keonjhar and others were mobilised all the workers by arranging 30 buses to Sambalpur.

Collector, Sambalpur had arranged accommodation for 1000 workers at Burla. They were also given meals, dry food packets, mask and soap by the district administration. Some of the workers from other states engaged in different jobs in Odisha have stayed back, a labour department official said.

Meanwhile, sources said as many as 11,153 migrant Odias stuck in different places of the country returned to the state Thursday. So far 2,14,373 Odias have returned to the state since May 3. Returnees are coming by trains/buses and other vehicles, a senior official at the labour department said.

The returnees are quarantined at 15,892 Temporary Medical Centres/Camps spread over 6798 Gram Panchayats of the state. The state has kept ready a total of 7,02,900 beds in quarantine centres as per the protocol to contain spread of COVID-19 from the homebound people.

TRENDING

Fast & Furious 9: Release date, cast revealed, Fast & Furious 10 possible in 2022

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Movie producer talks on development & Johnny Depp’s returning

Frozen 3 on Elsa’s love, Anna-Kristoff wedding, movie to have ‘best storyline’

Siyaram's organises Textile Mahakumbh to discuss future of retail biz

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Exempt newsprint from customs duty, DMK tells PM Modi

DMK on Thursday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to waive customs duty on newsprint, take steps to pay governments advertising dues to newspapers and hike advertisement rates by 100 per cent, saying as the industry has taken a severe hit ...

FROM THE FIELD: Nature ‘strongest ally’ to building sustainable planet

Nature is humankinds strongest ally to help build a sustainable planet, according to a Malaysian biodiversity expert, whose organization is supported by the UN Development Programme, UNDP. Tan Sri Datuk Amar Wilson Baya Dandot told UNDP how...

Senior DMK leader stripped off party post, days after meeting TN BJP chief

DMK president M K Stalin on Thursday removed senior party leader V P Duraisamy as deputy general secretary and replaced him with Rajya Sabha member Anthiyur P Selvaraj. Duraisamy was removed from his post days after he called on BJP state p...

India proposes to Pakistan, Iran for coordinated response to contain desert locusts

India has proposed to Pakistan and Iran for a coordinated approach in dealing with alarming threat of fast-increasing desert locusts in the region, official sources said in Thursday. The desert locusts are considered among the most devastat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020