RPF starts concerted nationwide effort to identify and act against touts

As Indian Railways has started 15 pairs of AC Special trains on 12th May 2020 and announced 100 pairs of additional trains w.e.f 01 June 2020, complaints had started to pour in regarding touts of e-tickets using multiple personal Ids and cornering reserved berths in these special trains. It was also apprehended that once the reservation for the 100 pairs of trains starts on 21.05.2020, the activities of these touts will escalate adversely affecting the availability of confirmed train reservations to the common man.

In view of the above, RPF has started a concerted nationwide effort to identify and act against these touts. Analysis of PRS data through PRABAL module clubbed with ground intelligence is being used to identify and bring them to book.

The drive has been launched on 20.05.2020 and despite the impact of AMPHAN in the eastern part of the country, RPF has been able to arrest 14 touts including 8 IRCTC agents and recovered tickets worth Rs 636727/- (Rupees Six Lakhs Thirty-Six Thousands Seven Hundreds and Twenty Seven) wherein the journey is yet to be performed.

The IRCTC agents were using personal Ids to corner tickets and then sell them unauthorizedly at a premium. Action has been initiated to get them blacklisted. One tout was found using autofill software called Super Tatkal Pro.

(With Inputs from PIB)