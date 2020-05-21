Karnataka rejects draft notification on ecologically sensitive areas in Western Ghats

Karnataka rejects draft notification on ecologically sensitive areas in Western GhatsPTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 21-05-2020 22:58 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 22:58 IST
Karnataka on Thursday said Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Prakash Javadekar has agreed to hold discussions with the states individually regarding implementation of K Kasturirangan committee report on the Western Ghats. Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa today participated in the video conference held by Javadekar on implementation of the report and discussed the draft notification on ecologically sensitive areas in the ghats.
"The Chief Minister, expressing the state's opinion, said gram panchayats, taluk panchayats, zilla panchayats, elected representatives and the Cabinet has rejected the draft notification of ecologically sensitive areas according to Kasturirangan committee report in its present format," the CMO in a statement said. Since every state has different problems and challenges, it is not for the central government to issue an identical notification for all states, the Chief Minister explained, it said, adding that Javadekar expressed his consent on the matter and said that, he would discuss the issue with the states individually.
The Kasturirangan Committee had suggested declaring 1,592 villages along the Western Ghats as ecologically sensitive areas, which would heighten conservation measures there, and according to the government this would put restrictions on developmental activities in these villages. Karnataka forest minister Anand Singh, Chief Secretary T M Vijaya Bhaskar, also Chief Minister, Ministers, Senior officials of Maharashtra, Kerala, Goa, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat participated in the video conference.PTI KSU BN WELCOME BN WELCOME
ALSO READ
COVID-19: Two civic bodies in Maharashtra bar movement of essential service workers to Mumbai
Maharashtra's COVID-19 situation matter of concern, will hold talks with Chief Minister: Dr Harsh Vardhan
Maharashtra govt appeals to Central govt depts to make available their hospitals for COVID-19 patients
Combating COVID-19: Over 95000 cases, 18000 arrests in Maharashtra for violations till date
Over 2,500 migrant labourers reach UP from Gujarat on special trains