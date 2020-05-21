73-year-old woman dies of COVID-19 in Kerala, death toll now four

A 73-year old woman, who returned to the state from Mumbai and tested positive for COVID-19, died here late Thursday night, officials said. This is the fourth COVID-19 death in Kerala.

The three other deaths include that of a four-month-old baby girl. State health secretary Rajan Khobragade told PTI that three otherpeople who travelled with the elderly woman in a car are under quarantine.

"She got permission to reach Kerala border on May 22. But she arrived by car yesterday itself along with three other people. They all have been put under quarantine.She was uncomfortableyesterday itself and was admittedto hospital.

Her samples were sent for testing and was confirmedpositive today," Khobragade said. Thrissur District Medical Officer (DMO) in a release said, the patient was diabetic and suffered from high blood pressure and breathing difficulties.

"She was admitted to Chavakkad Taluk hospital on May 20.The district administration had decided to shift her to the medical college hospital as her condition worsened. But she passed away before that," the release said.

Kerala registered 24 COVID-19 cases for the second consecutive day on Thursday, all returnees from abroad and other states, taking the tally to 690 while over 80,000 are under observation.PTI RRT UD BN WELCOME BN WELCOME.