Gurgaon reports first COVID death, total cases in Haryana rise to 1,031

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 21-05-2020 23:45 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 23:45 IST
Struggling with the maximum coronavirus cases in Haryana, Gurgaon on Thursday reported its first COVID-19 death with total number infectious case in the state rising to 1,031. A 38-year-old man from Gurgaon, who had been suffering from cough and fever for the past five days, passed away on Wednesday.

However, his death was included in the state health department's evening bulletin as COVID-19 death on Thursday. With this, Haryana now has reported 15 COVID deaths till date.

While a total of 12 fresh cases were reported until Thursday morning, during the day more cases were detected, raising the daily coronavirus infection count in the state to 38, as per the state’s daily COVID-19 bulletin. Out of the 38 cases, Gurgaon reported 13, Faridabad 11, Sonipat three, Panipat four, Kurukshetra two and Panchkula, Jind, Karnal, Rohtak and Mahendragarh one case each.

More than 60 per cent of the 1,031 cases have been reported from four worst-hit districts of the state -- Gurgaon, Faridabad, Sonipat and Jhajjar. While Gurgaon has 239 cases, Faridabad 181, Sonipat 150 and Jhajjar has reported 91 corona infections, making it total of 661 cases in these four districts which fall in the national capital region.

As per the bulletin, of the 15 deaths in the state so far, Faridabad has reported the maximum number six deaths. There are a total of 335 active cases in the state while the number of patients who have recovered from the disease stand at 681.

The state has a recovery rate of 66.05 per cent, fatality rate at 1.45 per cent while tests per million being conducted are 3,477. Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij meanwhile on Thursday said that he was concerned over the mortalities which have occurred in the past week or so.

He said he has asked a nodal officer for COVID-19 to seek full information from COVID hospitals daily about the critical cases. “There will be death audit in the state now and this will be a continuous process. We will minutely go into the reasons behind the COVID-19 related deaths and try to find out if patients report late, what was the treatment administered to them and things like that. For every death, there will be death audit, which means going into their reasons and cause,” he told reporters.

About some NCR districts continuing to report more cases daily, Vij said it has been found that cases were more in Gurgaon and Faridabad, which lie very close to the border with Delhi. “This is the reason why we have put in place strict regulations on our borders with Delhi. We have nothing against the people of Delhi, but we have to protect our own people too,” he said.

Replying to a question, Vij said “if people are not cautious or do not follow the guidelines, the results can be disastrous”. “That is why I keep repeatedly stressing that a law should be there which makes it a punishable offence if people don't wear masks and follow social distancing norms,” he said.

