Left Menu
Development News Edition

India sees biggest spike in COVID-19 with 6,088 cases; tally reaches 1,18,447

India on Friday recorded its biggest spike in COVID-19 cases with 6,088 new cases and 148 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, taking the tally of coronavirus cases in the country to 1,18,447, as per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-05-2020 09:51 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 09:46 IST
India sees biggest spike in COVID-19 with 6,088 cases; tally reaches 1,18,447
India's COVID-19 tally on Friday.. Image Credit: ANI

India on Friday recorded its biggest spike in COVID-19 cases with 6,088 new cases and 148 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, taking the tally of coronavirus cases in the country to 1,18,447, as per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW). Out of the total cases, 66,330 are active cases and 3,583 have succumbed to the infection.

As many as 48,533 patients have been cured/discharged and one migrated to date. Maharashtra continues to remain the worst-affected state with 41,642 cases, followed by Tamil Nadu (13,967 cases), Gujarat (12,905 cases), and Delhi (11,659 cases). While Rajasthan has confirmed 6,227 cases of which 3,485 people have recovered while 151 patients are dead, Madhya Pradesh reported 5,981 cases including 2,843 patients recovered and 270 patients dead.

Uttar Pradesh has 5,515 COVID-19 positive cases. In Kerala, which reported the first COVID-19 case, 690 people have been detected positive for coronavirus. Ladakh has confirmed 44 coronavirus cases, 1,449 people have infected by the virus in Jammu and Kashmir.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA human spaceflight chief resigns; Monkey studies encouraging for coronavirus vaccine and more

OneNet first NZ cloud service provider to be awarded ISO27001 certification

UK healthcare workers begin COVID-19 hydroxychloroquine trial

Entertainment News Roundup: Spotify new home for Joe Rogan's podcast; California to give guidelines for restarting TV and movie production and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

TN Governor promulgates ordinance to take temporary possession of Jayalalithaa's residence

Chennai, May 22 PTI Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit has promulgated an ordinance to take temporary possession of late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaas residence to convert it into a memorial, the state government said on Friday. The or...

Arturo Vidal expresses desire to stay with Barcelona

Barcelona midfielder Arturo Vidal expressed his desire to stay with the club amid links with a move to Inter. I am very happy and comfortable in Barcelona, of course I want to continue. Now I am more prepared than ever, Goal.com quoted Vida...

COVID-19: ASHA worker attacked in Karnataka's Bagalkot, one held

An ASHA worker, Jyothi Pola, was allegedly attacked while on COVID-19 duty to verify travel details of people in Mudhol police station, near Bagalkot, on Thursday. The police stated that one person, Vital Gasthi, has been arrested for the a...

Bryant items fetch premium prices, Trout card sets record

A Hollywood moment for NBA legend Kobe Bryant proved a big draw in a Beverly Hills auction of sport memorabilia, his handprints in concrete selling for 75,000. Juliens Auctions said the handprints were tests that were made by Bryant in 2011...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020