India Post Office resumes booking for int'l speed post to 15 countries

India Post Office has resumed booking for international speed post to 15 countries and international tracked packet services to already available destinations amid the lockdown, said Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Friday. While delivery timelines will depend on aviation services, the booking for other international parcel and letters remain suspended.

