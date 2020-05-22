Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian Railways resumes booking of reserved tickets through counters, portals

The Indian Railways on Friday opened its reservation counters and portals for booking and cancellation of reserved tickets. Passenger train services had remained shut for weeks during the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-05-2020 10:11 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 10:11 IST
Indian Railways resumes booking of reserved tickets through counters, portals
Bookings, cancellation of reserved train tickets resumes. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

The Indian Railways on Friday opened its reservation counters and portals for booking and cancellation of reserved tickets. Passenger train services had remained shut for weeks during the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown. "From today booking/cancellation of reserved tickets shall also be available at Post Offices, Yatri Ticket Suvidha Kendra licensees and through authorised agents of IRCTC along with Passenger Reservation System counters of reservation centres and Common Service Centers," said the Indian Railways.

In Delhi, people gathered outside the Rail Reservation Centre of New Delhi Railway Station as reservation counters and Common Service Centers to book train tickets. The Ministry of Railways on Thursday had said that the Indian Railways will be opening its reservation counters for booking of reserved tickets in a phased manner from May 22.

The statement also read that the Shramik Special trains will continue to be handled by state governments as per the existing protocols. Opening of all these booking facilities once again will mark an important step in the graded restoration of passenger railway services and making the task of ticket booking easy for all prospective travellers from all parts of India in reserved trains.

The Ministry also said that the zonal railways will have to adhere to social distancing guidelines and observe the hygiene protocols in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA human spaceflight chief resigns; Monkey studies encouraging for coronavirus vaccine and more

OneNet first NZ cloud service provider to be awarded ISO27001 certification

Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

UK healthcare workers begin COVID-19 hydroxychloroquine trial

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE-Argentina to amend $65 bln debt offer, talks on "positive" course - minister

Argentina is planning to amend its offer to creditors to restructure 65 billion in foreign debt, with talks on a positive course despite there being an important distance left to cover, Economy Minister Martin Guzman told Reuters.The negoti...

India plans scrutiny of new portfolio investors from China, Hong Kong-sources

India has drafted rules proposing tighter scrutiny of new Foreign Portfolio Investors FPIs from China and Hong Kong, three government sources told Reuters, its latest effort to check foreign inflows during the coronavirus pandemic.The discu...

Full disclosure? Hedge funds navigate COVID health questions

As the hedge funds once clustered in Londons Mayfair negotiate gyrating markets, they are facing a new line of investor questioning who has contracted COVID-19 With billions sometimes riding on the performance of one star manager, or a smal...

Sport-On this day: Born May 23, 1944: John Newcombe, Australian tennis player

Three of John Newcombes countrymen have won more Grand Slam singles titles but any doubts about his standing in Australian tennis are put to rest at the sports annual awards night.The Newcombe Medal, awarded to the countrys best player each...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020