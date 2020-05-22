Another COVID-19 death in Rajasthan

Rajasthan on Friday recorded another COVID-19 death and 54 new cases of coronavirus, officials said. The number of cases in the state now stands at 6,281 and fatalities at 152.

"One death was recorded in Pali and as many as 54 fresh cases were reported in the state," additional chief secretary (health), Rohit Kumar Singh, said. Of the 54 fresh cases, Kota recorded 17 cases followed by 14 in Dungarpur, 13 in Jaipur, six in Jhunjhunu, two in Ajmer, one each in Dausa and Bikaner, officials said.

A total 3,542 patients have recovered, while 3,179 have been discharged. There are 2,587 active cases in the state, they said. Entire state is under lockdown since March 22 and massive screening and search is underway to trace the contagion.