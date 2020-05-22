Left Menu
State paid for fuel of buses ferrying Kota students to UP: Rajasthan transport Minister

Responding to the criticism for charging bus fare from UP govt for transporting Kota students, Rajasthan Transport Minister Pratap Singh Khachariya said that the state government has shelled out for the fuel for buses.

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 22-05-2020 13:33 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 13:33 IST
Rajasthan Transport Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas. Photo/ ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Responding to the criticism for charging bus fare from UP govt for transporting Kota students, Rajasthan Transport Minister Pratap Singh Khachariya said that the state government has shelled out for the fuel for buses. "In April, UP Transport Corporation wrote a letter and requested on phone as well to provide diesel for the UP buses that are being run to bring back students from Kota in Rajasthan. They said payment will be made later," said Khachariyawas.

"Our officials of Rajasthan Roadways Department provided them with fuel for about 100-120 buses. Also, UP Department asked for buses, our department provided them with buses too. Transport Departments of the two states took this decision and payments were cleared later," added Khachariyawas. "The bill for the diesel and for the buses provided by Rajasthan for UP students amounts to Rs 36 lakhs, of which only Rs. 19 lakh has been paid by UP Govt till now," he added.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati slammed the Congress government in Rajasthan for demanding payment of over Rs 36 lakh for transporting students of Uttar Pradesh from Kota to Agra and Jhansi, saying, the move shows its "depravity" and "inhumanity". "The demand put forth by the Congress government in Rajasthan in front of Uttar Pradesh government to pay them Rs 36.36 lakh for transporting its students from Kota to the home state shows its depravity and inhumanity. Such disgusting politics going on between the two neighbours is extremely sad," tweeted Mayawati (translated from Hindi). (ANI)

