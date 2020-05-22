Left Menu
Fire at chemical factory in Pune district

PTI | Pune | Updated: 22-05-2020 14:16 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 14:16 IST
Fire broke out at a chemical factory in Pune district on Friday, an official said. The fire broke out at Kusum Chemicals unit in Kurkumbh industrial area, the official said.

Five fire tenders were rushed to the spot, he said. PTI SPK VT VT VT

