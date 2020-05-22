Left Menu
Gujarat boy, who lost hands, leg in accident, scores 92 pc marks in Class XII exams

Shivam Solanki, who lost his arms and a leg in an accident at the age of 12, has scored 92 per cent marks in the state board exams for the science stream of Class XII.

ANI | Vadodara (Gujarat) | Updated: 22-05-2020 16:56 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 16:56 IST
Shivam Solanki speaking to ANI. . Image Credit: ANI

Shivam Solanki, who lost his arms and a leg in an accident at the age of 12, has scored 92 per cent marks in the state board exams for the science stream of Class XII. Speaking to ANI, Solanki said: "I want to become a doctor. If not, I want to serve people by joining any other related services."

"I used to study the whole day before the exams. Teachers used to revise the syllabus following which I have scored 92.33 per cent," he said. "I want to convey a message to the students, who have passed the exams, to work hard in the future to achieve their goals," he added.

Solanki also encouraged the students who have scored less marks, to work harder and do well in the future. Solanki's father is a fourth class employee in Vadodara Municipal Corporation. When Solanki was 12-year-old, he lost both his hands and one leg due to touching the high-tension wire. (ANI)

