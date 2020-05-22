Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the worldPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-05-2020 18:16 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 18:12 IST
Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Friday. 6:05 p.m.
The Ahmedabad civil hospital in Gujarat says high mortality rate in COVID-19 cases and low recovery rate at the facility is mostly because serious coronavirus patients with high chances of death are admitted there. 5:33 p.m.
It's only a pause, more steps to come to deal with COVID-19 crisis, Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur says. 5:30 p.m.
Counters are open for bookings of reserved tickets in various NFR locations, official says. 5:24 p.m.
Five new COVID-19 cases and 5 discharged from UP's Gautham Budh Nagar with 88 active cases, officials say. 5:06 p.m.
Indian-origin doctor couple set for court fight against the UK government over risky guidance on PPE. 4:56 p.m.
New replaceable and more efficient filter developed for N95 masks. 4:33 p.m.
TN government is not in favor of the resumption of flight service from May 25, official says. As many as 104 people test positive for COVID-19 in UP as the state's tally reaches 5,619.
4:27 p.m. Newborn twins become Gujarat's youngest coronavirus patients.
4:20 p.m. A 95-year-old woman recovers from COVID-19 in Indore.
A 30-year-old man dies in Maharashtra's Amravati due to COVID-19 as death count touches 14 in the district. 4:10 p.m.
Amazon India says it will add 50,000 temporary roles for warehousing and delivery network. 4:02 p.m.
A senior railway official tests positive for coronavirus, marking the third such case at Rail Bhavan. 3:53 p.m.
Five more test is positive for COVID-19 in Uttarakhand taking state's tally to 151. 3:49 p.m.
Healthcare workers hold black ribbon protest against new quarantine guidelines. 3:44 p.m.
The government allows certain categories of OCI cardholders to visit India. 3:42 p.m.
Intra-state train services resume in Karnataka nearly two months after the lockdown began. Haryana sees a three-fold increase in COVID-19 cases during May with most of them coming from 4 NCR districts.
3:12 p.m. Singapore reports 614 new coronavirus infections as the total number of cases crosses 30,000-mark.
The Railways has ferried 31 lakh migrants on board 2,317 Shramik Special trains since May 1, official data says. 2:56 p.m.
Quarantine is mandatory for domestic air travelers, Kerala government says. 2:37 p.m.
COVID death toll in Delhi climbs to 208 with the highest spike of 660 cases, taking the total number of infected people to over 12,000. 2:36 p.m.
Policeman recovers from COVID-19 in HP. 2:27 p.m.
Ten Indian nationals in Singapore charged with breaching COVID-19 restrictions. 2:15 p.m.
Karnataka reports 105 new COVID-19 cases with the number of actively infected people crossing 1,000. 2:15 p.m.
Nepal reports 30 new coronavirus cases with total infections at 487. 2:07 p.m.
Pune hospital to use the new drugs for COVID-19 treatment. 1:59 p.m.
Two more people test COVID-19 positive in Tripura as the state's tally rises to 175. 1:47 p.m.
After being stranded for nearly two months in Jordan due to the COVID-19 induced lockdown, a 58-member Malayalam film crew, including noted actor Prithviraj, arrived in Kochi by a special Air India flight. 1:21 p.m.
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan will take charge as the chairman of the 34-member WHO Executive Board. 1:17 p.m.
The Tamil Nadu government allows auto and cycle-rickshaws to ply across the state from May 23, except in Chennai, with conditions including a cap on passengers. 1:11 p.m.
NDRF Sub-Inspector reports COVID-19 positive, marking the first case in the federal contingency force. 12:51 p.m.
Four persons test positive for COVID-19 in Assam as the state's total rises to 214. 12:36 p.m.
Rajasthan records another COVID-19 death, and 54 new cases of coronavirus. 12:33 p.m.
Airlines prepare to resume domestic operations with measures like providing protective gear for the crew, and aircraft deep cleaning every 24 hours. 12:14 p.m.
Pakistan's COVID-19 cases go past 50,000 with record 2,603 new patients. 11:40 a.m.
Indore records 76 more coronavirus cases as the district tally rises to 2,850. 11:22 a.m.
GDP growth in 2020-21 likely to in negative, says RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das. 10:55 a.m.
RBI extends moratorium on loans for another three months till August amidst pandemic. 10:45 a.m.
Twenty three more tests COVID-19 positive in Nashik district, with the district tally rising to 890. 10:30 a.m.
India records the biggest single-day spike of 6,088 COVID-19 cases with death toll mounting to 3,583. 10:07 a.m.
China introduces a new security bill in parliament to tighten controls over Hong Kong. 9:36 a.m.
PM Narendra Modi leaves for West Bengal to assess cyclone impact. 5:54 a.m.
Coronavirus came from China, and the US is not going to take it lightly, says President Donald Trump.
