NCW to review Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act amid spike in cases

The NCW would be reviewing the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005 amid a sudden spike in domestic violence cases during the COVID19-induced lockdown, the commission said on Friday. During the lockdown period, a steep rise in cases of domestic violence were seen as victims were caught inside homes with their abusers.

The National Commission for Women started a dedicated WhatsApp number for the victims to seek help. In a statement, the NCW said its complaint and investigation cell will continue with its WhatsApp services for addressing cases of domestic violence even after the lockdown.

The panel said it would be arranging video conferences with state police authorities to develop better coordination systems and help group setups would continue to take care of the elderly in procuring essentials during the lockdown. The commission would be reviewing the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005, laws relating to inter-state women migrant workers and cyber security, and the Mental Healthcare Act, 2017, the statement said. The decisions were taken in the second advisory committee meeting of the NCW.

The northeast region cell of the commission would be conducting webinars on topics, including challenges faced by northeast women in Delhi. "Its capacity building cell would organise gender sensitisation and legal awareness programmes for students of class 10 and 12 across national and state education boards," the statement said.

In the meeting, suggestions from external members on issues such as involvement of anganwadi and ASHA workers in rural areas to spread legal awareness among underprivileged women were discussed..