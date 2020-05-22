Madhya Pradesh CM inaugurates 'Shram Siddhi Abhiyan' to provide jobs to labourers
ANI | Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 22-05-2020 22:44 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 22:44 IST
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday interacted with labourers and Sarpanchs of different districts via video conference after inaugurating 'Shram Siddhi Abhiyan' under which jobs will be provided to labourers.
"Under 'Shram Siddhi Abhiyan', labourers will be registered under skilled, semi-skilled and unskilled categories and work will be provided to them accordingly," Shivraj Singh Chouhan said.
He requested Sarpanchs to remain alert regarding the COVID-19 situation and spread awareness about it in villages. (ANI)
