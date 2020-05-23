First Sharamik Special train for Nagaland ferries over 1,400 people from Chennai

First Sharamik Special train for Nagaland ferries over 1,400 people from ChennaiPTI | Dimapur | Updated: 23-05-2020 10:10 IST | Created: 23-05-2020 09:50 IST
The first Nagaland-bound Shramik Special train from Chennai with 1,477 stranded people has reached the Dimapur railway station here, an official said. The special train had left the southern metropolis on Tuesday night and arrived here on Friday evening, he said.
Agriculture Production Commissioner and Dimapur COVID-19 Empowered Group in-charge Y Kikheto Sema, Deputy Commissioner Anoop Khinchi, Commissioner of Police Rothihu Tetseo and Chief Medical Officer Tiasunep have received the returnees, the official said. The returnees walked through two disinfectant tunnels at the station, the official said.
"The passengers were taken to the Agri Expo Site at 4th Mile here by buses arranged by the state government for medical screening," he said. According to official sources, the people from three districts -Dimapur, Mon, and Peren- have been quarantined at various centers here while others were sent to quarantine facilities in Kohima.
The government has arranged for more special trains to bring back the people of the state stranded in other parts of the country due to the ongoing lockdown, they added.
