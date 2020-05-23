Record jump in COVID-19 cases, 137 more deaths

The COVID-19 cases in India saw the biggest spike for the second consecutive day on Saturday with 6,654 new infections in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to over 1.25 lakh, while the toll rose to 3,720 after 137 more deaths, the Union Health Ministry said. The active cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) rose to 69,597, while 51,783 people have recovered and a patient has migrated, according to the ministry bulletin.

"Thus, around 41.39 percent of patients have recovered so far," a Health Ministry official said. A total of 1,25,101 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus pandemic includes foreigners.

Of the 137 deaths reported since Friday morning, 63 were in Maharashtra, 29 in Gujarat, 14 each from Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, six from West Bengal, four from Tamil Nadu, two each from Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh, and one from Haryana. Of the total toll of 3,720, Maharashtra tops the tally with 1,517 deaths, followed by Gujarat at 802, Madhya Pradesh at 272, West Bengal at 265 and Delhi at 208.

The number of deaths due to the contagion in Rajasthan is 153, while 152 people died in Uttar Pradesh, 98 in Tamil Nadu, and 55 in Andhra Pradesh. The COVID-19 death toll reached 45 in Telangana, 41 in Karnataka, and 39 in Punjab. There are 20 fatalities in Jammu and Kashmir, 16 in Haryana, and 11 in Bihar.

Seven people have succumbed to the disease in Odisha, and four each in Kerala and Assam so far. Jharkhand, Chandigarh and Himachal Pradesh each have recorded three deaths each, while there is a fatality each in Meghalaya and Uttarakhand, the ministry said.

More than 70 percent of the deaths are due to comorbidities, according to the ministry website. The highest number of confirmed cases in the country are from Maharashtra at 44,582 followed by Tamil Nadu at 14,753, Gujarat at 13,268, and Delhi at 12,319.

There are 6,494 coronavirus cases Rajasthan, 6,170 in Madhya Pradesh, and 5,735 in Uttar Pradesh. The number of infections has gone up to 3,332 in West Bengal, 2,709 in Andhra Pradesh, and 2,177 in Bihar. As many as 2,029 people have been infected with the virus in Punjab, 1,761 in Telangana, 1,743 in Karnataka, 1,489 in Jammu and Kashmir, and 1,189 in Odisha.

In Haryana, 1,067 people are afflicted with the deadly disease, while Kerala has 732 cases, followed by Jharkhand with 308 and 259 in Assam. Chandigarh has reported 218 cases, while 175 people have tested positive in Tripura and 172 Chhattisgarh. There are 168 cases of the pathogen in Himachal Pradesh, 153 in Uttarakhand, and 54 in Goa. Ladakh has reported 44 COVID-19 cases, while Andaman and Nicobar Islands have registered 33 infections.

Manipur and Puducherry have registered 26 cases each, followed by Meghalaya with 14. Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, and Dadar and Nagar Haveli have reported a case each so far. "1,899 cases are being reassigned to states," the ministry said on its website adding: "Our figures are being reconciled with the ICMR." Statewide distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation, it said.