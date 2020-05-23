Passengers arriving to Karnataka from 6 states to undergo institutional quarantine, says DGP

Two days before the resumption of domestic air travel, Karnataka Director General of Police (DGP) on Saturday said that the passengers arriving from six states with the highest COVID-19 tally would be required to undergo a seven-day "institutional quarantine" which will be followed by home quarantine. "Incoming domestic flight passenger from Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Delhi & Madhya Pradesh will undergo 7-day institutional Quarantine followed by home quarantine," tweeted DGP Praveen Sood.

Maharashtra has the highest number of confirmed cases at 44,582, followed by Tamil Nadu (14,753), Gujarat (13,268), Delhi (12,319) and Rajasthan (6,494), as per the Union Health Ministry. Although for passengers entering Karnataka from the neighbouring states to travel internationally would not be quarantined, DGP said.

"Passengers entering Karnataka from neighbouring states to catch international flight won't have to worry about quarantine as they head straight to the Airport," the tweet read. With 1,743 confirmed cases, the state government has issued revised lab testing protocol for coronavirus on May 21.

Under the amended guidelines, all patients of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI), ILI (influenza-like illness) from containment and buffer zones, and all elderly people (above 60 years) with ILI symptoms would be tested immediately. There have been 41 fatalities in the state so far. (ANI)