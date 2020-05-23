COVID-19 fallout: Bihar to keep migrants coming from 11 cities into quarantine centres
Bihar government on Saturday rolled out a notification stating that migrants coming from eleven cities will be kept in quarantine camps in order to halt the spread of coronavirus.ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 23-05-2020 13:36 IST | Created: 23-05-2020 13:25 IST
Bihar government on Saturday rolled out a notification stating that migrants coming from eleven cities will be kept in quarantine camps in order to halt the spread of coronavirus. The government further stated that people coming from other cities would be asked to be home quarantined if they do not show any symptoms of the lethal infection.
"Migrants returning to the state from Surat, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Gurugram, Noida, Kolkata and Bangalore to be kept in quarantine camps. People returning from other places to be home quarantined if they do not show COVID19 symptoms," the notification from the Bihar government. According to the Health Ministry, Bihar so far has recorded 2177 cases of coronavirus, out of which 629 have been cured and 11 have died.
