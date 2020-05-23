Assam surpasses its previous biggest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases; tally now 319

Left Menu
PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 23-05-2020 16:20 IST | Created: 23-05-2020 16:20 IST
Assam surpassed its previous biggest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases with 60 fresh cases being reported on Saturday, taking the total tally to 319, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. The state had till now recorded its biggest single-day rise in COVID-19 cases on Friday, when 49 people had tested positive for coronavirus.

Fifty-three fresh cases were reported on Saturday afternoon while seven people tested positive for COVID-19 in the morning, taking the total number of cases reported in the last 24 hours to 109. "Fifty three new #COVID19 + cases confirmed - 44 from Sarusajai Quarantine Centre, 7 from Dima Hasao district and 2 from Cachar," Sarma tweeted.

Fifty of the 60 fresh cases were reported from Sarusajai quarantine centre in Guwahati and one from a quarantine facility in Dhubri district. "Seven people are found to be #COVID19 +. 6 of them are from Hojai but are in Sarusajai quarantine centre. One is from Dhubri but in quarantine," Sarma tweeted earlier in the day.

Of the total 319 cases, 258 are active while 54 COVID-19 patients have been cured, four have died and three have migrated out of the state, the minister said. A total of 55,791 samples have been tested so far in seven laboratories in the state, out of which results of 266 people have come positive for COVID-19 and those of 50,450 have come negative while the remaining reports are awaited.

