Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rlys to operate 2,600 Shramik Special trains in next 10 days to ferry 36 lakh home

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-05-2020 17:33 IST | Created: 23-05-2020 17:23 IST
Rlys to operate 2,600 Shramik Special trains in next 10 days to ferry 36 lakh home
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Railways has drawn up a schedule to operate 2,600 Shramik Special trains over the next 10 days across the country to ferry around 36 lakh migrant workers, stranded due to the COVID-19 lockdown, to their home states, Chairman of the Railway Board V K Yadav said on Saturday. It has run 2,600 Shramik Special trains in the last 23 days carrying around 36 lakh stranded migrants, he said, adding 1,000 ticket counters have been opened across India and more will be opened soon.

"We have operated 260 Shramik Special trains every day on an average for the last four days, carrying three lakh passengers daily," Yadav said. To a question on fares of the special trains to be operated from June 1, the Railway Board chairman said the railways was charging pre-lockdown normal fares only. He reiterated that 85 percent of the expense of Shramik Special trains is being borne by the Centre and the states are only paying 15 pc in the form of fares. Responding to a letter sent by the West Bengal government seeking stalling of all migrant trains to the state till May 26 due to Cyclone Amphan, Yadav said it was due to a natural calamity and things will be back to normal soon.

"The West Bengal chief secretary wrote to me that restoration work is underway and they'll tell us soon when they will be able to receive the trains. As soon as they give us clearance, we'll run trains to West Bengal," he said. Responding to a question on why certain trains were being diverted to longer routes, Yadav said since most of the migrant special trains were terminating in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, the railways has decided to take decongested albeit longer routes to operate these trains. "This method is employed even during normal times to avoid congested routes," he said. The Railways will run 100 pairs of special trains from June 1.

TRENDING

Have Song Hye-Kyo & Hyun Bin reconciled their relationship? Know the truth behind it

One Piece Chapter 980: Fight among Supernovas of Worst Generation, title revealed

The Dragon Prince Season 4 cast revealed, Plot to pivot around region of Xaldia

Money Heist Season 5 confirmed, Who is going to die in the upcoming season?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Same name mix-up: Guj COVID-19 patient erroneously discharged

In an embarrassing mix-up in Gujarats Ahmedabad, a coronavirus positive man was discharged from hospital on the basis of a negative report that actually belonged to another person with the same name, officials said on Saturday. The authorit...

Chaos as migrants thong Palace grounds in Bengaluru for special trains due to "misinformation"

Thousands of migrant workers from Odisha and north-eastern states thronged the Palace grounds here on Saturday to get back to their home states by Shramik trains, leading to a chaotic situation, officials said. They had gathered due to misi...

200 Mail Express trains to be run from June 1, says Railway Board Chairman Vinod Kumar Yadav

Two hundred Mail Express trains will be run from June 1, said Railway Board Chairman Vinod Kumar Yadav here on Saturday. Addressing a press conference here, Yadav said In an effort towards returning to normalcy, the Ministry of Railways wil...

Amid coronavirus and lockdown, Eid festivities lack gaiety

Eid is a festival of love and hugging your friends and neighbours, but now you cannot even shake hands due to coronavirus says Old Delhi resident Akram Quereshi, summing up the sombre mood ahead of one of the main festivals of the country. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020