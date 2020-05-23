Karnataka's COVID-19 count rises to 1,958

Karnataka's COVID-19 count surges to 1,958 with 216 new cases of the virus reported in the last 24 hours, said the Health Department in a bulletin on Saturday. Out of the total number of cases, 1,307 patients are active cases and 608 patients have been discharged. The total number of fatalities due to COVID-19 in the state has risen to 42.

The bulletin also reports that the death of two COVID-19 positive patients due to a non-COVID reason. India has so far recorded 1,25,101 COVID-19 cases out of which 69,597 are active cases. 3,720 people have lost their lives to coronavirus.

Maharashtra remains the worst affected State due to coronavirus, which has infected 44,582 people, the highest in any Indian State so far. The lockdown, with prescribed relaxations, has been extended till May 31 to contain the spread of the coronavirus in the country. (ANI)