COVID-19 cases in Himachal Pradesh stand at 185

As many as 185 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh till date, according to the state health department. "A total of 185 people in the state have tested positive for COVID-19 to date, including 57 recovered cases and 3 deaths. There are 121 active cases in the state now," said Department of Health and Family Welfare, Himachal Pradesh.

A total of 1,25,101 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India so far, according to the Ministry of Health and Family welfare on Saturday. There are 69,597 active cases of COVID-19 in the country at present. 3,720 people have lost their lives due to the disease in the country. (ANI)