3 new COVID-19 cases take Jharkhand tally to 333
Jharkhand Health Secretary, Nitin Madan Kulkarni, on Saturday informed that three new COVID-19 cases were reported in Jamshedpur.
Jharkhand Health Secretary, Nitin Madan Kulkarni, on Saturday informed that three new COVID-19 cases were reported in Jamshedpur.
"3 new COVID-19 cases reported from Jamshedpur. Total positive cases in Jharkhand is 333 now," said Kulkarni.
India on Saturday witnessed the biggest ever spike of 6,654 positive cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases to 1,25,101 in the country, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)
