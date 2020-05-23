Sikkim reports first COVID-19 case as Delhi returnee tests positive

Sikkim reports first COVID-19 case as Delhi returnee tests positivePTI | Gangtok | Updated: 23-05-2020 19:29 IST | Created: 23-05-2020 19:29 IST
Sikkim reported its first COVID-19 case on Saturday as a 25-year-old student who recently returned from Delhi tested positive for the disease, a senior official said. The sample of the student was sent to North Bengal Medical College and Hospital in Siliguri for testing. The report came back positive, Health Department Director General-cum-Secretary Pempa Tshering Bhutia told reporters here.
The student, who hails from Rabangla in South Sikkim district, is undergoing treatment at Sir Thutob Namgyal Memorial (STNM) Hospital here, he said. The student was in Delhi to prepare for competitive examinations.
ALSO READ
Indore reports 28 new COVID-19 cases, total count mounts to 1,727
Australia to provide Pacific nations rapid COVID-19 test kits
Kerala: Five Gulf evacuees sent to isolation ward after displaying COVID-19 symptoms
On COVID-19, China either made a terrible mistake or probably it was incompetence: Trump
COVID-19: African Diaspora joins forces with UN cultural agency to counter misleading information