Left Menu
Development News Edition

Heat wave conditions prevail in Rajasthan

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 23-05-2020 20:26 IST | Created: 23-05-2020 20:23 IST
Heat wave conditions prevail in Rajasthan
The day temperature in Kota was 45.9 degrees Celsius, while Jaisalmer and Bikaner recorded a high of 44.7 degrees Celsius each, the meteorological department said. Image Credit: Max Pixel

Heat wave conditions prevailed in parts of Rajasthan on Saturday and the highest maximum temperature in the state was recorded in Churu at 46.6 degrees Celsius, the MeT department said. The day temperature in Kota was 45.9 degrees Celsius, while Jaisalmer and Bikaner recorded a high of 44.7 degrees Celsius each, the meteorological department said.

The maximum temperature in Barmer and Ganganagar was 44.2 and 44.1 degrees Celsius respectively, it said. Jaipur and Jodhpur each recorded 43.6 degrees Celsius maximum temperature, while the day temperature in Ajmer and Dabok (Udaipur) was 42.4 and 41.2 degrees Celsius respectively, the MeT department said.

The weather conditions in the state would remain the same till Sunday, it said..

TRENDING

Have Song Hye-Kyo & Hyun Bin reconciled their relationship? Know the truth behind it

One Piece Chapter 980: Fight among Supernovas of Worst Generation, title revealed

Money Heist Season 5 confirmed, Who is going to die in the upcoming season?

The Dragon Prince Season 4 cast revealed, Plot to pivot around region of Xaldia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Fire breaks out in Surat's GIDC area

A massive fire broke out at a chemical factory in the Sachin GIDC area of Surat on Saturday. The fire broke out in the evening and a large plume of dark smoke was seen coming out of the area.12 fire tenders have reached the spot and are try...

Fans are the ones who make every sport look glamorous: Rohit Sharma

Opening batsman Rohit Sharma on Saturday said that fans give every sport across the globe an additional spark and they are the ones who make every sport look glamorous. Rohit was doing a Facebook live chat with presenter Joe Morrison on the...

Himachal Pradesh cabinet allows schools to charge only tuition fee

As schools continue to remain shut due to the coronavirus situation, Himachal Pradesh state cabinet on Saturday allowed schools to charge only tuition fees from the students.This comes after the Ministry of Home Affairs stated that all educ...

Soccer-World Cup winner Goetze to leave Dortmund at end of season

German World Cup-winning midfielder Mario Goetze will leave Borussia Dortmund at the end of the season, the clubs sports director Michael Zorc said on Saturday. Speaking to Sky television before the game at VfL Wolfsburg, Zorc confirmed tha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020