MP bound train ferrying 2,206 migrants departs from Jammu's Katra

A train with 2,206 migrant labourers departed from Katra railway station for Chhatarpur in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday, said the Jammu and Kashmir administration.

"More than 13,000 migrant labourers stranded in Jammu and Kashmir have boarded from Katra railway station for Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh between May 19 and May 23. A train departed at 1 pm today carrying 2,206 outbound labourers to Chhatarpur, MP," read an official statement released by the administration.

The Railways is running the special trains after Home Ministry granted permission for movement of stranded citizens including migrants labourers, workers, students, tourists to return to their native towns due to coronavirus-induced lockdown. (ANI)