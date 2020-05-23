Left Menu
DRDO's RCI develops AI-based Attendance Application

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 23-05-2020 22:10 IST | Created: 23-05-2020 22:08 IST
"AINA has a light-weight installation process. AINA comes with a very intuitive and user-friendly GUI with audio prompts which can be optionally disabled," the release said.

The Research Centre Imarat (RCI), DRDO, here has developed an AI-based Attendance Application (AINA) which allows non-contact based personnel verification, using facial features of the person, in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic making it unsafe to use contact-based biometric verification for attendance marking systems. "AINA can be deployed with minimal upgradation to the legacy attendance infrastructure with RFID readers. AINA can be installed on a normal desktop computer with a GPU based display adapter," a Defence release said here. RFID is Radio Frequency Identification.

Existing CCTV cameras can be utilised for capturing facial images. Facial features of several thousands of employees can be stored in the computer since for each employee the facial features are encoded in a small (less than 25 KB) file, the release said. The system is fully scalable since the time for identification and verification for each person remains constant even as the number of registered personnel increases, it said.

It is fully secure as it works as a standalone system and does not require any connection to the internet, it said. Since only the facial features are saved in an encoded form, the actual face images need not be saved, thereby ensuring privacy and security. Also, the server storing the facial feature database is confined to the organisation premises, it said.

"AINA has a light-weight installation process. AINA comes with a very intuitive and user-friendly GUI with audio prompts which can be optionally disabled," the release said. AINA has been currently installed in ESIC (Employees' State Insurance Corporation) Hospital, Hyderabad, it added.

