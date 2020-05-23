Forest fire breaks out in Uttarakhand
ANI | Pauri Garhwal (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 23-05-2020 23:24 IST | Created: 23-05-2020 23:21 IST
A forest fire broke out in Srinagar of Pauri Garhwal district here on Saturday.
According to the forest department team, the fire broke out in a forest area which is 3 km away from the Srinagar city.
"5-6 hectares of forest have been affected. The fire could not be controlled due to wind. More teams will be called to extinguish it," Forest officer Anita Kunwar told ANI. (ANI)
