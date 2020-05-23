Minor raped, killed by brother, his friends in Jaipur: Police

Minor raped, killed by brother, his friends in Jaipur: PolicePTI | Jaipur | Updated: 23-05-2020 23:29 IST | Created: 23-05-2020 23:29 IST
A mentally challenged girl was allegedly raped and killed by her brother and his three friends in Manoharpur area of Jaipur district, police said on Saturday. The four suspects, aged 19-21, took the minor to a nearby forested area on May 17 and allegedly raped her. They then allegedly strangled her to death and dumped the body in a drain, police said.
The girl’s father lodged a missing complaint on the next day after which police launched a search operation, Manoharpur SHO Ramswaroop said. The girl's brother also accompanied the search team, he added.
After a detailed investigation, police zeroed in on the four suspects and detained them on Saturday, the station house officer said..
