396 new COVID-19 cases in Gujarat, state count reaches 13,669
Gujarat reported 396 more COVID-19 cases on Saturday taking the total count of coronavirus cases to 13,669.
A state government official said coronavirus count includes 6,169 patients who have been cured and discharged and 829 deaths.
India's count of coronavirus cases reached 1,25,101 cases on Saturday. (ANI)