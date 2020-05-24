Left Menu
Development News Edition

Goa Health Min to request CM for mandatory COVID-19 negative certificate for passengers entering State

Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane on Sunday said that he will be requesting Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to implement stringent measures for the passengers entering the State with a mandatory COVID-19 negative certificate that will be valid for 48 hours from the time of issue.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 24-05-2020 12:39 IST | Created: 24-05-2020 12:39 IST
Goa Health Min to request CM for mandatory COVID-19 negative certificate for passengers entering State
Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane on Sunday said that he will be requesting Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to implement stringent measures for the passengers entering the State with a mandatory COVID-19 negative certificate that will be valid for 48 hours from the time of issue. Taking to Facebook, Rane wrote, "In view of upsurge of cases in the state via railways, roadways and others, I will be meeting the Hon'ble Chief Minister Dr. Pramod Sawant to brief him on the present status in order to curb the rising cases."

"We will be requesting Hon'ble CM to implement stringent measures for passengers entering the state of Goa with a mandatory COVID-19 Negative certificate that will be valid for 48 hours from the time of issue. We are going to unitedly fight this menace of #COVID19 under the guidance of our Hon'ble CM," he added. Meanwhile, Rane informed that 11 passengers who arrived from Mumbai yesterday via Rajdhani express have reported positive on the TrueNat device. This brings the total number of active cases in the state of Goa to 50: State Health Minister, Vishwajit Rane. (ANI)

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 confirmed, Who is going to die in the upcoming season?

The Vampire Diaries Season 9 renewal, Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev denied to return

The Family Man Season 3 renewed, Season 2 to release in 2020, says creator

Mindhunter Season 3: Series to have Season 4 & 5, says Holt McCallany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

UK PM's adviser must quit over lockdown drive- Conservative lawmaker

A lawmaker from Britains ruling Conservative Party on Sunday called for the resignation of Dominic Cummings, the senior adviser to Prime Minister Boris Johnson who travelled 400 km 250 miles from London to northern England during lockdown w...

Jerusalem's Holy Sepulcher reopens after coronavirus closure

Jerusalems Church of the Holy Sepulcher reopened to visitors on Sunday after a two-month closure due to the coronavirus pandemic. The church, situated in Jerusalems Old City, is the site where many Christians believe Jesus was crucified, en...

Telcos approach Trai seeking early decision on floor price issue

Telecom players have urged regulator Trai to move forward quickly on the issue of fixing floor price for tariffs, saying the matter is imperative to ensure that the sector is sustainable and in a position to bear the deferred spectrum and A...

Kiren Rijiju extends greetings on Eid-ul-Fitr

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju on Sunday extended greetings to people on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. Rijiju took to Twitter and wrote Eid Mubarak Best wishes to everyone celebrating EidAlFitr May Allah bring you j...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020