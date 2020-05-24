Goa Health Min to request CM for mandatory COVID-19 negative certificate for passengers entering State
Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane on Sunday said that he will be requesting Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to implement stringent measures for the passengers entering the State with a mandatory COVID-19 negative certificate that will be valid for 48 hours from the time of issue.ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 24-05-2020 12:39 IST | Created: 24-05-2020 12:39 IST
Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane on Sunday said that he will be requesting Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to implement stringent measures for the passengers entering the State with a mandatory COVID-19 negative certificate that will be valid for 48 hours from the time of issue. Taking to Facebook, Rane wrote, "In view of upsurge of cases in the state via railways, roadways and others, I will be meeting the Hon'ble Chief Minister Dr. Pramod Sawant to brief him on the present status in order to curb the rising cases."
"We will be requesting Hon'ble CM to implement stringent measures for passengers entering the state of Goa with a mandatory COVID-19 Negative certificate that will be valid for 48 hours from the time of issue. We are going to unitedly fight this menace of #COVID19 under the guidance of our Hon'ble CM," he added. Meanwhile, Rane informed that 11 passengers who arrived from Mumbai yesterday via Rajdhani express have reported positive on the TrueNat device. This brings the total number of active cases in the state of Goa to 50: State Health Minister, Vishwajit Rane. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Vishwajit Rane
- Pramod Sawant
- CM
- Goa
- Mumbai
ALSO READ
Goa to develop SOP for tourists soon, says CM Pramod Sawant
Pramod Sawant warns of strict action against those trying to smuggle people into Goa from other states
Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane says rapid testing found seven new coronavirus cases in state, confirmation is awaited.
2 more passengers from Mumbai-Goa train test COVID-19 positive: Vishwajit Rane
Centre's package will benefit over 20,000 MSMEs in Goa: Pramod Sawant