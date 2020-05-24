Goa Health Min to request CM for mandatory COVID-19 negative certificate for passengers entering State

Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane on Sunday said that he will be requesting Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to implement stringent measures for the passengers entering the State with a mandatory COVID-19 negative certificate that will be valid for 48 hours from the time of issue. Taking to Facebook, Rane wrote, "In view of upsurge of cases in the state via railways, roadways and others, I will be meeting the Hon'ble Chief Minister Dr. Pramod Sawant to brief him on the present status in order to curb the rising cases."

"We will be requesting Hon'ble CM to implement stringent measures for passengers entering the state of Goa with a mandatory COVID-19 Negative certificate that will be valid for 48 hours from the time of issue. We are going to unitedly fight this menace of #COVID19 under the guidance of our Hon'ble CM," he added. Meanwhile, Rane informed that 11 passengers who arrived from Mumbai yesterday via Rajdhani express have reported positive on the TrueNat device. This brings the total number of active cases in the state of Goa to 50: State Health Minister, Vishwajit Rane.