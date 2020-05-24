Man with Maoist links held by ATS in Mumbai, pistol seized

Man with Maoist links held by ATS in Mumbai, pistol seizedPTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-05-2020 17:34 IST | Created: 24-05-2020 17:34 IST
A man with alleged Maoist links was arrested by the Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad from Andheri in the metropolis and a pistol and three bullets were recovered from him, an official said on Sunday. Dalveersingh Balwantsingh Rawat (38) alias Raja alias Pappu Nepali was held from near a petrol pump on Saturday afternoon by the Juhu unit of ATS, he added.
"He is a history-sheeter with 30 cases against his name in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Thane. He was arrested on a tip-off that an armed person would come to the petrol pump to commit an offence amid the lockdown," he said. "We have found that the accused is involved in a 2017 robbery at a gold unit in Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh. Some 16 kilograms of gold were looted in the incident. We suspect he has helped Maoists financially with the loot amount," said the official.
