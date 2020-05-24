Left Menu
Eid celebrations to be low-key affair in Odisha

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 24-05-2020 18:20 IST | Created: 24-05-2020 18:20 IST
Eid celebrations will be a low-key affair in Odisha on Monday with Muslims preparing to offer prayers at their homes as the usual festive spirit remained subdued amid COVID-19 lockdown. As mosques across the state are closed for congregational prayers in view of the lockdown, the people have been asked by the maulanas to offer prayers at home instead of moving out to celebrate.

"We will offer thanksgiving prayers at home on the occasion of Eid marking the culmination of the fasting month of Ramzan. We have been asked by our elders to maintain social distance by staying at home and refrain from visiting mosques," said Mohd Sakil Ahmed, a devout Muslim in the state capital. Most people also avoided going for festival eve shopping and buying new clothes for the festival as a mark of solidarity towards those who have been hit hard by the lockdown which has snatched away their livelihood sources, he said.

Usual celebration during Ramzan is missing everywhere this time due to the pandemic. Instead of offering prayers at mosques, prayers and the feast will be performed in homes this time, said Abdul Bari, a maulana based in Jajpur. The decision has been taken to safeguard the interests of the society amid Coronavirus menace and people will abide by it, he said.

Moreover, many people have lost their jobs and have no income because of the lockdown and they are celebrating in a very limited way, he said. "People are now very much aware of the risk involved.

They dont want to congregate anywhere. They will remain at home and celebrate the festival," said Mohd Sabbid, a businessman. However, traditional delicacies will be on the menu to be shared with the needy, near and dear ones and friends on the occasion, he said.

The state government has also asked the people to abide by the lockdown restrictions and offer prayers at home due to the pandemic..

