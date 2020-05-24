Woman killed in Sikkim landslide

A woman was killed and two others suffered injuries in a landslide triggered by incessant rain over the past week in Sikkim's North district on Sunday, an official said. The administration has started evacuating people to safer places from Upper Lingchom area where several houses were also damaged because of the landslide, Sub-Divisional Magistrate Prem Gurung said.

A 50-year-old woman was killed while another woman and a man were injured after they were trapped under the debris, he said. Gurung said the body of the deceased woman was sent for post-mortem examination and the injured were hospitalized, Gurung said.