PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 6:40pm

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-05-2020 18:42 IST | Created: 24-05-2020 18:42 IST
Following is a state-wise tally of the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 6:40pm as per information provided by respective governments

State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths------------------------------------------------------------Andaman & Nicobar 33 33 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Andhra Pradesh 2780 1807 56 ------------------------------------------------------------Arunachal Pradesh 1 1 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Assam 352 57 4 ------------------------------------------------------------Bihar 2478 677 13 ------------------------------------------------------------Chandigarh 238 186 3 ------------------------------------------------------------Chhattisgarh 222 67 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Delhi 13418 6617 261 ------------------------------------------------------------Goa 55 16 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Gujarat 13669 6169 829 ------------------------------------------------------------Haryana 1152 751 16 ------------------------------------------------------------Himachal Pradesh 196 63 4 ------------------------------------------------------------Jammu & Kashmir 1569 774 21 ------------------------------------------------------------Jharkhand 333 136 3 ------------------------------------------------------------Karnataka 2089 654 42 ------------------------------------------------------------Kerala 847 520 3 ------------------------------------------------------------Ladakh 49 43 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Madhya Pradesh 6371 3267 281 ------------------------------------------------------------Maharashtra 47190 13404 1577 ------------------------------------------------------------Manipur 32 4 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Meghalaya 14 12 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Mizoram 1 1 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Odisha 1335 550 7 ------------------------------------------------------------Puducherry 41 12 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Punjab 2048 1870 40 ------------------------------------------------------------Rajasthan 6894 3374 161 ------------------------------------------------------------Sikkim 1 0 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Tamil Nadu 16277 8324 111 ------------------------------------------------------------Telangana 1813 1068 49 ------------------------------------------------------------Tripura 191 148 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttarakhand 298 56 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttar Pradesh 6017 3433 155 ------------------------------------------------------------West Bengal 3459 1281 197 ------------------------------------------------------------Total 131527 55375 3836 ------------------------------------------------------------INCREASE BY 2623 1669 54 ------------------------------------------------------------ In its most recent update, the union health ministry placed the total number of cases at 131868 and the death toll at 3867. The ministry said that 54441 people have so far recovered from the infection.

