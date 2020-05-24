Goa Airport all set to resume operations; 15 flights expected on Monday, says Director

Goa Airport Authority is all geared up to commence domestic flight operations as per the prescribed standard operating procedures (SOPs) of Airport Authority of India (AAI), said Goa Airport Director Gagan Malik on Sunday. "Domestic flight operations at the Dabolim Airport will commence from May 25 and around 15 flights are expected to arrive tomorrow from cities like Bengaluru, New Delhi, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Mysuru," Malik told ANI.

"We are taking measures to follow contact-less procedures in the airport to check the spread of COVID-19. We are taking care of social-distancing related issues, sanitisation of baggage and of buses taking the passengers to the flights. We are ensuring a touch-free mechanism at the airport," he added. Malik further said while entering the terminal, the security personnel will check the documents from the other side of a glass pane or using a camera fitted with monitors.

"We have marked circles. Passengers can stand inside the circles to maintain social distancing. We have also arranged chairs in such a way that passengers are able to maintain distance between themselves," he said. Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had on Thursday said that the minimum and maximum fares have been fixed for three months for domestic flight services which will resume tomorrow.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), there are 55 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state including 16 discharged/cured/migrated. No death due to COVID-19 has been recorded in Goa so far. (ANI)