Muted Eid celebration likely in Kolkata, neighbourhood due to COVID crisis

With the COVID-19 lockdown still in force, Eid-ul-fitr in Kolkata and its neighbourhood is likely to be low-key with people having been asked to offer namaaz at home and avoid gatherings at mosques. Zeeshan Ali, a 25-year old techie, said it breaks his heart to think that he would have to spend the occasion without meeting friends, and exchanging gifts.

"I will miss the usual practice of waking up early and rushing to Red Road at 6 am to offer Namaz with my father. Also, I won't get to meet my friends. That's heart-breaking... Offering prayers within the confines of the four walls on Eid, however, will be an altogether different experience," Ali, a resident of the city's Bowbazar area, said. The usual hustle bustle on Zakaria street, which comes to life with ubiquitous haleem and kebab stalls during iftar, was also missing this year, he rued.

"We found peace in observing Ramzan with family members. In a way, it brought us closer," he said. Eid-ul-fitr marks the end of the fasting month of Ramzan.

Sheikh Munna, a meat-seller in Kamarhati, on the northern fringes of city, said the alleys in the minority-dominated area are wearing a deserted look. "As several localities were marked containment zone till recently, police did not allow the garment and gift shops to open. Also, Cyclone Amphan has plunged many areas into darkness. This year, Eid will be observed minus the festivities," he said.

Prominent clerics in city have appealed to the community to avoid public gathering. Chairman of Bengal Imams Association Mohammed Yahia said, "All clerics have asked to inform people in advance that no small or large gathering would be entertained at the mosques. We have to guard against any coronavirus contamination. We will observe 'khusir id' (eid of happiness) with family this time.

"We had urged Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee not to relax the lockdown norms, as we don't want to risk people's lives. We will ensure our community members abide by the lockdown norms." Qari Faizur Rahman, the imam who conducts prayers on Red Road on the morning of Eid every year, said "there will be no such congregation this year". "All mosques in the vicinity of the Red Road have been informed in advance that there will be no public prayers on the Eid," he stated.

The Imam of Nakhoda Masjid here, one of the prominent mosques in the state, Shafique Qasmi, said, "We are happy that everyone followed our advice and avoided gatherings during Ramzan. We will have to deviate from the age-old practice of offering prayers together this time. "Human life is more precious than any ritual or custom. What matters is our prayers to Allah," he noted.

The chief minister had on Saturday urged members of Muslim community to celebrate Eid-ul-fitr at home and avoid any public gathering, amid the growing number of coronavirus cases. She had also requested them to be on guard against attempts to stoke communal tension in the state..