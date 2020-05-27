ED attaches Indore man's flat in 2011 Raj hooch death case probe

The Enforcement Directorate has attached a flat worth Rs 10 lakh of an Indore-based businessman in connection with a money laundering probe linked to a 2011 hooch tragedy in Rajasthan that claimed about two dozen lives, the agency said on Wednesday. The agency said in a statement that it has issued a provisional order for attachment of a 2-BHK flat of 985 sq feet located at Silver Lake Vista in Indore's (Madhya Pradesh) Limbodi area. The flat, worth Rs 10 lakh, is owned by businessman Amandeep Singh Bhullar who resides in the same city, it said.

The ED slapped criminal charges under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against the accused based on a 2011 FIR of Jodhpur police "in a case related to death of 22 people on consumption of illegally sold liquor in the district during the year 2011". The police also filed a chargesheet against the accused including one identified as Sharda Devi and few others.

Probe found, the ED claimed, that Bhullar "supplied illegal spirit in Jodhpur and Pali area of Rajasthan to the other accused in the case Kaluram Vishnoi who used this spirit for making poisonous or spurious liquor". "It was found that Kaluram Vishnoi made payment of spirit to Bhullar through hawala transactions," the ED alleged.

It said Vishnoi is the "kingpin" of this hooch tragedy. Vishnoi's properties worth Rs 1.23 crore (including cash) had similarly been attached by the federal probe agency in the past.

Investigation in this case is ongoing, it said..