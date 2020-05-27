Over 16,000 virus tests conducted daily, will ramp up capacity: Gehlot

The Rajasthan authorities are conducting over 16,000 coronavirus tests daily and the capacity will be ramped up with the establishment of more laboratories in the state, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Wednesday. Inaugurating a COVID-19 molecular laboratory at the Jaipur National University hospital through a video conference, Gehlot claimed that the state government has made concerted efforts to prevent the infection spread.

“In the districts of the state where coronavirus testing facilities are not available, laboratories will be set up soon. This will increase the capacity of coronavirus testing. At present, 16,250 tests are being conducted daily in the state,” he said, claiming that the ‘achievement’ has been made in a 'very short time'. The chief minister said the new laboratory will make results available early while claiming that the state government is strengthening the health infrastructure.

Chairperson of Jaipur National University, Dr Sandeep Bakshi, said 384 samples can be tested in the lab at one time. The chief minister was accompanied by Medical and Health Minister Dr Raghu Sharma, Minister of State for Medicine and Health Dr Subhash Garg and other officials.