Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jhansi on alert against locusts, fire brigade ready to spray insecticide

PTI | Jhansi | Updated: 27-05-2020 18:46 IST | Created: 27-05-2020 17:37 IST
Jhansi on alert against locusts, fire brigade ready to spray insecticide
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Fire brigade vehicles loaded with insecticide were on standby in this district on Wednesday after an alert that a swarm of locusts could cross over from neighboring Madhya Pradesh. According to Kamal Katiyar, deputy director in UP's Agriculture Department, a swarm spread over a square kilometer, has been spotted in Madhya Pradesh's Datia district.

It could enter the adjacent Jhansi district through Moth or Samthar, he said. The current wind direction increases the chances of this happening. Swarms of locusts entered Rajasthan from Pakistan last month and then spread to other western states. Several districts in Rajasthan were affected and recently a swarm was spotted in a residential area in Jaipur.

A swarm had earlier attacked some parts of Jhansi district ion May 22 and 24 but an already alert administration, with the help of local people, eliminated over a half of it. As part of preparations for another wave, two fire brigade vehicles with insecticide have been deployed in all four tehsils of the UP district.

In addition, six more vehicles are ready at the district headquarter, Katiyar said. Ten municipal employees with two insecticide spraying machines have been posted in every block, Katiyar said.

He said the movement of locusts will depend on the wind direction. Going by the present direction, the locusts could enter the Jhansi district from Moth and Samthar and then move towards Jalaun and Hamirpur districts in the Bundelkhand region.

Locusts don't target animals or humans but can devastate crop fields. On Tuesday, the district administration had asked people to alert it they spot a swarm.

"This is an emergency, and we need to remain vigilant. This swarm has come traveling through Iran, Pakistan, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh," Jhansi DM Andra Vamsi had said. The DM said the administration had arranged sound systems to deter locusts. Farmers too have been advised to play loud music.

The DM said a seven-member team from the Centre is touring Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh to deal with the locusts.

TRENDING

Blasphemy victim Asia Bibi's brother-in-law killed in Pakistan's Sheikhupura

Cobra Kai Season 3 cast revealed, likely to release in December 2020

Macau gambling king Stanley Ho dies aged 98

Reliance launches JioMart across 200 cities; analysts say co eyeing spike in online grocery orders

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Dissecting how COVID-19 is catalyzing the trajectory of New World Order

The ensuing pandemic of COVID-19 has hit the globalization in two ways firstly, shrinking the importance of globalization as an economic force by curtailing mobility through worldwide lockdowns, and secondly, rejuvenating the idea of indig...

Videos

Latest News

'Safdarjung Hospital sends reports to death audit committee on 52 fatalities in last 2 months'

The Safdarjung Hospital has submitted reports to the Delhi governments death audit committee on 52 fatalities that took place at the facility in the last two months, official sources said on Wednesday. Earlier this month, Chief Minister Arv...

Not wearing masks, spitting in public places to invite Rs 500 fine in Hry: Home Minister Vij

Not wearing masks or spitting in public places will invite a fine of Rs 500 and the offender will have to pay it in cash at the spot, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij said on Wednesday. Block development and panchayat officers, tehsildar and ...

KPIT Q4 net profit rises 23.3 pc to Rs 38.1 cr

Tech firm KPIT Technologies on Wednesday reported a 23.3 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 38.1 crore in March 2020 quarter. This is against a net profit of Rs 30.9 crore in the year-ago period, KPIT said in a regulatory filing...

Putin, Saudi crown price agree on further coordination on oil output cuts -Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Arabias Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, in a telephone call, agreed on further close coordination on oil output restrictions, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.They also both noted the importance of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020