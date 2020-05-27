Left Menu
Development News Edition

MP: Indore gets some respite as few economic activities resume

PTI | Indore | Updated: 27-05-2020 19:07 IST | Created: 27-05-2020 19:07 IST
MP: Indore gets some respite as few economic activities resume

Limited economic activities resumed in Madhya Pradesh's Indore on Wednesday with some ease in the lockdown in the district, which is severely hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, an official said. A few eateries and fast-food outlets resumed delivery services for online orders after getting the district collector's permission, the official said.

Authorities have also allowed construction work outside the municipal limits of the city, he said. An order has been issued for reopening of government, semi-government and corporation offices with up to 50 per cent staff and officers in full strength, he said.

According to authorities, the decision about extending the lockdown, which ends on May 31, will be taken after reviewing the situation. Meanwhile, at least 79 fresh COVID-19 cases were detected in Indore in the last 24 hours, taking the overall tally in the district to 3,182, said chief medical and health officer Praveen Jadia.

He said two COVID-19 patients had died in the district in the last four days. The patients, both elderly women, had succumbed to the infection at different hospitals, he said.

While the death toll in the district stood at 119, at least 1,537 patients had recovered from the infection so far, he added..

TRENDING

Blasphemy victim Asia Bibi's brother-in-law killed in Pakistan's Sheikhupura

Cobra Kai Season 3 cast revealed, likely to release in December 2020

Macau gambling king Stanley Ho dies aged 98

Reliance launches JioMart across 200 cities; analysts say co eyeing spike in online grocery orders

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Dissecting how COVID-19 is catalyzing the trajectory of New World Order

The ensuing pandemic of COVID-19 has hit the globalization in two ways firstly, shrinking the importance of globalization as an economic force by curtailing mobility through worldwide lockdowns, and secondly, rejuvenating the idea of indig...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Possible new EU taxes: how to repay the recovery stimulus

The European Commission is asking EU governments to assign new, dedicated taxes to the EU budget, so that it can pay back its proposed borrowing of 750 billion euros to finance the economic recovery after the coronavirus pandemic.The extra ...

Italy PM meeting with allies fails to break Atlantia deadlock - sources

A meeting between Italys Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte and coalition allies on Wednesday to try settle a row over Atlantias motorway business yielded no progress, two government sources said. Fresh talks on the matter are expected soon, the...

NASA due to resume human spaceflight from U.S. soil with SpaceX Florida launch

SpaceX, billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musks private rocket company, was scheduled to launch two Americans into orbit on Wednesday from Florida on a mission that would mark the first spaceflight of NASA astronauts from U.S. soil in nine year...

Online shopping highlights Cuba's inequality in time of coronavirus

The coronavirus pandemic is highlighting growth in inequality in Communist Cuba as worsening shortages force most citizens to spend hours in line to purchase basic goods while the better-off are shopping online.The disruption from the pande...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020