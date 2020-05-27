Left Menu
Dharavi slum's count of COVID-19 cases grows by 18 to 1,639

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-05-2020 20:30 IST | Created: 27-05-2020 19:58 IST
Dharavi slum's count of COVID-19 cases grows by 18 to 1,639
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Dharavi, Mumbai's biggest slum sprawl, on Wednesday reported 18 new COVID-19 cases, taking the count of such patients in the area to 1,639, an official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. No death due to the deadly infection was reported in Dharavi in the last 24 hours, the official said.

However, the name of a COVID-19 patient, who had died earlier, was added in the list of the deceased on Wednesday, which took the death toll in the area to 61, he added. According to the official, Wednesday's number of 18 coronavirus positive cases is the lowest single day count reported from Dharavi in the month of May so far.

