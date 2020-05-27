Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fireman injured while battling flames in West Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-05-2020 19:59 IST | Created: 27-05-2020 19:59 IST
Fireman injured while battling flames in West Delhi

A fireman was injured while trying to douse a blaze that broke out in an office in West Delhi's Vikaspuri, an official of the Delhi Fire Service said on Wednesday. The fire broke out on Tuesday night and two fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

LPG cylinders kept in the office exploded during the fire-fighting operation and one of the firemen got trapped and suffered injuries, said Atul Garg, Director of the Delhi Fire Service. The fireman, identified as Murarilal, was first taken to a nearby hospital from where he was referred to the Safdarjung hospital. The fire was later doused. In other incident, the DFS rescued 20 people safely after a fire broke out in a building in north Delhi's Gujatawala Town part-2.

On Wednesday, the fire department received information regarding a blaze in an electric meter board at the ground floor of a building in Gujatawala Town part-2. Three fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Around 20 people were rescued from the first and third floor of the three-story building, they added..

TRENDING

Blasphemy victim Asia Bibi's brother-in-law killed in Pakistan's Sheikhupura

Cobra Kai Season 3 cast revealed, likely to release in December 2020

Macau gambling king Stanley Ho dies aged 98

Reliance launches JioMart across 200 cities; analysts say co eyeing spike in online grocery orders

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Dissecting how COVID-19 is catalyzing the trajectory of New World Order

The ensuing pandemic of COVID-19 has hit the globalization in two ways firstly, shrinking the importance of globalization as an economic force by curtailing mobility through worldwide lockdowns, and secondly, rejuvenating the idea of indig...

Videos

Latest News

MBA grad held for staging robbery drama, steals Rs 8.51 lakh for lover's treatment

Hyderabad, May 27 PTI An MBA graduate, who allegedly staged a robbery drama and stole over Rs 8.51 lakh from his employer for his lovers treatment, was arrested here on Wednesday, police said. The 28-year-old culprit, working as an accounta...

Worst attack in years: Locusts reach Jhansi, damage crops in Nagpur, Punjab too on alert

After damaging crops in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, swarms of locusts entered Uttar Pradeshs Jhansi district Wednesday and could head towards Maharashtras Ramtek city amid what is being described as the worst attack in 26 years. Punjab, u...

COVID-19: Godrej Professional extends support to salon industry, to make it 'business-ready'

Godrej Professional, the hair care brand of Godrej Consumer Products, on Wednesday announced plans to extend support to over 10,000 salons and make them business-ready as soon as their operations resume. Godrej Consumer Products Ltd GCPL un...

Maha govt, Fadnavis trade barbs on Central aid to fight COVID

The ongoing war of words between the Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra government and the BJP escalated on Wednesday with both the sides seeking to rebut each others claims and counter-claims on the Central help to handle the COVID-19 crisis. At 56...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020