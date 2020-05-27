Left Menu
Development News Edition

Firefighter, engaged in restoration work, dies after being electrocuted; 3 arrested

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 27-05-2020 20:26 IST | Created: 27-05-2020 20:26 IST
Firefighter, engaged in restoration work, dies after being electrocuted; 3 arrested

A firefighter, engaged in restoration work, was killed on Wednesday after he came in contact with a livewire in West Bengal's Howrah district, following which three employees of private power utility CESC were arrested, police sources said. Sukanta Singha Roy (27), an auxiliary fire operator posted at the Bally Fire Station, was electrocuted when he climbed a tree to chop its branches that fell on electric wires, they said.

He came in contact with a livewire and when rushed to the Howrah Zilla Hospital, the doctors there declared him brought dead, the sources said. A case has been lodged against the CESC following the incident that happened in the Bally area and three of its employees were arrested on the ground of negligence, they said.

Stating that the incident was "unacceptable", Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee asked police to take appropriate action against those responsible for it. "In spite of the presence of CESC personnel to ensure complete safety on the work on power lines, such an accident is unacceptable and deeply disturbing. Any negligence is also a crime. This is a very sad incident," she said during a review meeting held at the state secretariat.

"I am speechless and unable to express my grief. It is a criminal offence and I will ask the police to book all those responsible for this accident," the chief minister added. Later, in a tweet, she said the state government is ensuring swift and decisive action against the perpetrators of such gross negligence.

"My heart goes out to all emergency responders who are risking their lives for common good, especially the family & friends of the deceased," Banerjee said. She further said the deceased's family will get a grant of Rs 10 lakh and a government job for one of the members.

TRENDING

Blasphemy victim Asia Bibi's brother-in-law killed in Pakistan's Sheikhupura

Cobra Kai Season 3 cast revealed, likely to release in December 2020

Macau gambling king Stanley Ho dies aged 98

Reliance launches JioMart across 200 cities; analysts say co eyeing spike in online grocery orders

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Dissecting how COVID-19 is catalyzing the trajectory of New World Order

The ensuing pandemic of COVID-19 has hit the globalization in two ways firstly, shrinking the importance of globalization as an economic force by curtailing mobility through worldwide lockdowns, and secondly, rejuvenating the idea of indig...

Videos

Latest News

Ex-White House hopeful Gabbard drops defamation suit against Hillary Clinton

Tulsi Gabbard, a U.S. congresswoman from Hawaii, dropped a lawsuit against the Democratic Partys former presidential nominee Hillary Clinton for defamation on Wednesday, according to a court filing.The complaint filed at a New York federal ...

INTERVIEW-Soccer-Barrett ready for relegation battle as Frauen-Bundesliga returns

By Philip OConnor Having spent several weeks holed up in isolation in Germany, Irish striker Amber Barrett is eager to help FC Cologne reignite their battle against relegation when action in the Frauen-Bundesliga resumes on Friday. With Fra...

UK stocks end higher as economic recovery hopes build

London-listed stocks notched up their strongest close since early March on Wednesday amid sustained hopes of an economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, even as unrest in Hong Kong cast some doubt over Sino-U.S. relations.The blue-c...

MBA grad held for staging robbery drama, steals Rs 8.51 lakh for lover's treatment

Hyderabad, May 27 PTI An MBA graduate, who allegedly staged a robbery drama and stole over Rs 8.51 lakh from his employer for his lovers treatment, was arrested here on Wednesday, police said. The 28-year-old culprit, working as an accounta...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020