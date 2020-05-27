Firefighter, engaged in restoration work, dies after being electrocuted; 3 arrested

A firefighter, engaged in restoration work, was killed on Wednesday after he came in contact with a livewire in West Bengal's Howrah district, following which three employees of private power utility CESC were arrested, police sources said. Sukanta Singha Roy (27), an auxiliary fire operator posted at the Bally Fire Station, was electrocuted when he climbed a tree to chop its branches that fell on electric wires, they said.

He came in contact with a livewire and when rushed to the Howrah Zilla Hospital, the doctors there declared him brought dead, the sources said. A case has been lodged against the CESC following the incident that happened in the Bally area and three of its employees were arrested on the ground of negligence, they said.

Stating that the incident was "unacceptable", Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee asked police to take appropriate action against those responsible for it. "In spite of the presence of CESC personnel to ensure complete safety on the work on power lines, such an accident is unacceptable and deeply disturbing. Any negligence is also a crime. This is a very sad incident," she said during a review meeting held at the state secretariat.

"I am speechless and unable to express my grief. It is a criminal offence and I will ask the police to book all those responsible for this accident," the chief minister added. Later, in a tweet, she said the state government is ensuring swift and decisive action against the perpetrators of such gross negligence.

"My heart goes out to all emergency responders who are risking their lives for common good, especially the family & friends of the deceased," Banerjee said. She further said the deceased's family will get a grant of Rs 10 lakh and a government job for one of the members.